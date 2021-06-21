Iowan injured in Fillmore County collision

HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Fillmore County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 17-year-old female was driving south of Highway 52 when she collided with another southbound vehicle near County Road 22. The driver of the other vehicle, Michael Ossie Garrett, 50 of Dubuque, Iowa, was not hurt but his passenger, Teresa Lynn Boughey, 52 of Dubuque, IA, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Boughey was taken to Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah, Iowa, for treatment.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Harmony EMS assisted at the scene of this accident, which took place around 4:12 PM Monday.