IowaWORKS holds job fair for workers impacted by plant closure

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Back in June, Simply Essentials announced they were closing their Charles City factory, which will end up with nearly 500 layoffs.

IowaWORKS put together a job fair at the high school gym to help those workers find a new career. About 50 employers were on hand to talk to potential new employees.

The job fair ran from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and was open to anyone who was looking for work.