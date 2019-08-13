IowaWORKS holds job fair for workers impacted by plant closure

Clear
This morning, nearly 50 employers from North Iowa were looking for a few good men and women to join them.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Back in June, Simply Essentials announced they were closing their Charles City factory, which will end up with nearly 500 layoffs.

IowaWORKS put together a job fair at the high school gym to help those workers find a new career.  About 50 employers were on hand to talk to potential new employees.   

The job fair ran from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and was open to anyone who was looking for work.  

