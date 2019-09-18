Clear
Iowa/ISU ADs decry 'rude, vulgar' behavior at football game

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell talks with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Reports of 'inappropriate actions" directed at Hawkeye Marching Band in Ames.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 7:50 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 7:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 – The athletic directors at Iowa and Iowa State have issued a joint statement on reports “inappropriate actions” were directed at the Hawkeye Marching Band during Saturday’s football game in Ames.

No. 18 Iowa rallied to beat Iowa State 18-17 on the road in a game that didn’t end until after 9 pm due to two lengthy weather delays.

Here is the joint statement from Gary Barta and Jamie Pollard:

"Both the University of Iowa and Iowa State University are committed to providing a safe environment for everyone attending events on their respective campuses. This includes members of the school's marching bands. Unfortunately, both the Hawkeye and Cyclone marching bands have been the target of unacceptable behavior at football games in Iowa City and Ames in recent years. Some of the conduct directed at the students in our respective marching bands recently has been rude, vulgar, and in some cases, violent. We should all feel embarrassed when students in the bands don't feel safe when performing at an away game. Each of our athletics departments is committed to doing whatever is necessary to improve the environment for visiting school marching bands in the future. A significant part of the solution is insisting our fans help address this issue by showing more respect to our visitors. We owe it to these hardworking performers to have a safe stage on which they can showcase their spirit and talent."

