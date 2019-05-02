Clear

Iowa youth basketball coach sentenced for child sex abuse

Authorities say he exploited hundreds of young boys.

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A former Iowa youth basketball coach and organizer is sentenced to 180 years in federal prison.

Gregory Scott Stephen, 43 of Monticello, had been accused of sexually abusing and exploiting 400 boys over a decade as co-director of Iowa Barnstormers Basketball. The organization runs youth basketball teams for kids between fourth and twelfth grades.

Stephen pleaded guilty in October 2018 to five counts of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of possession of child pornography, and one counts of transportation of child pornography. He confessed to secretly recording players while they were naked, posing as a girl on social media to trick boys into sending him sexually explicit images, and recording himself fondling boys while they slept.

At Thursday’s sentencing, the judge called Stephen a “hands-on sexual abuser of children” who “exploited, manipulated, and abused children for almost two decades.”

180 years is the maximum penalty requested by Marc Krickbaum, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa. “The Defendant exploited boys who looked up to him as a coach and mentor,” says Krickbaum. “He had power over these kids and exploited that power. The sentence imposed today reflects the enormity of his crimes.”

Stephen had requested a 20-year sentence.

