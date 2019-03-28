Iowa women acknowledge challenges en route to championship

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Only one team from Iowa remains in the hunt for a national title; the Iowa Hawkeye women.

The Hawkeyes open up regional play against North Carolina State on Saturday, Mar. 30 at 10:30 AM.

The winner will play the victor of Baylor and South Carolina for a trip to the Final Four.

Head coach, Lisa Bluder, recognizes the challenge ahead.

“We’re just happy to keep our season going and we want to keep it going as long as we can, and we obviously know we’ve got a tough challenge with NC State,” said Bluder.

Bluder talked a lot about being a part of program history during Wednesday’s press conference, and Tania Davis sees nothing other than full potential.

“I think we’re all aware of the opportunity that’s in front of us,” said Davis. “To be able to play in the Sweet 16, advance to the Elite-Eight, and play in the Final Four and possibly win a national championship…not a lot of people can say that.