Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa women acknowledge challenges en route to championship

The Hawkeyes travel to Greensboro on Saturday.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 11:22 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Only one team from Iowa remains in the hunt for a national title; the Iowa Hawkeye women.

The Hawkeyes open up regional play against North Carolina State on Saturday, Mar. 30 at 10:30 AM.

The winner will play the victor of Baylor and South Carolina for a trip to the Final Four.

Head coach, Lisa Bluder, recognizes the challenge ahead.

“We’re just happy to keep our season going and we want to keep it going as long as we can, and we obviously know we’ve got a tough challenge with NC State,” said Bluder.

Bluder talked a lot about being a part of program history during Wednesday’s press conference, and Tania Davis sees nothing other than full potential.

“I think we’re all aware of the opportunity that’s in front of us,” said Davis. “To be able to play in the Sweet 16, advance to the Elite-Eight, and play in the Final Four and possibly win a national championship…not a lot of people can say that.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Tracking a chance for rain to end the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

IOWA FEELS CONFIDENT

Image

NIACC DEFEATS NCMC

Image

SAW REECE SMITH

Image

Special Olympics Funding

Image

Ending domestic violence

Image

Coffee roasters need your vote

Image

Immigration rights

Image

Warmest Day of the Year...So Far

Image

Tracking a Cooler Thursday & Friday

Image

'Movers for Moms' program gets underway

Community Events