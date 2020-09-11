Iowa woman sentenced for killing baby released on parole after a year

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — A south-central Iowa woman who pleaded guilty last year to killing her boyfriend's 7-month-old son has been released from prison on parole.

Television station KCCI reports that 23-year-old Tori Bittner, of Indianola, was released Wednesday from prison on parole. She pleaded guilty last September to child endangerment resulting in serious injury and sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, with credit for time served.

As part of her plea, Bittner admitted to fatally shaking 7-month-old Cody Seals in 2016. Indianola police found the baby unresponsive in an apartment, and the infant died the next day. Bittner was the girlfriend of the baby's father at the time.