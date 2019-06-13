Clear

Iowa woman pleads guilty to abuse of disabled daughter

Husband already sentenced to prison.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 7:20 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport woman accused of locking her intellectually disabled daughter in a bedroom has pleaded guilty.

Scott County District Court records say 48-year-old Kimberly Williams entered a written plea Wednesday to recklessly committing dependent adult abuse resulting in physical injury. She denied in the plea document allegations that her daughter had been locked in her bedroom for 11 months. Williams' sentencing is scheduled for July 31.

Williams' husband, Eugene Harris, was convicted of neglect of a dependent person and sentenced in November to 10 years in prison.

Authorities say officers sent to the home May 22 last year to check a report about a domestic disturbance were led by Harris to a bedroom locked from the outside. That's where they found Williams' daughter. Nearby were soiled adult diapers, a mattress on the floor and a few other items.

