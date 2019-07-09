Clear

Iowa woman gets up to 40 years for murder, burning of body of Fort Dodge woman

In March, 26-year-old Phillip A. Williams , of Lafayette, Indiana, pleaded guilty to attempt to commit murder and abuse of a human corpse.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 10:25 AM
Updated: Jul 9, 2019 10:28 AM

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A judge has sentenced an Iowa woman to up to 40 years in prison for charges related to the murder of a woman and the burning of her body.

The Des Moines Register reports Judge Thomas Bice on Monday sentenced 28-year-old Mackenzie Knigge, of Clare, to 40 years with the possibility of parole after 24½ years.

Knigge pleaded guilty June 6 to charges related to the killing of 26-year-old Jessica Gomez, of Fort Dodge. Her burned body was found in 2017 in a field near Clare. Knigge pleaded guilty to attempted murder, aiding and abetting robbery and abuse of a human corpse.

In March, 26-year-old Phillip A. Williams , of Lafayette, Indiana, pleaded guilty to attempt to commit murder and abuse of a human corpse. He was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Stormy this afternoon & evening, then tracking more sun to finish the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Study finds parents wish kids were back in school

Image

Tracking Storm Chances Today, Sun Tomorrow

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking storms Tuesday with sunny weather on the way

Image

Nashua-Plainfield defeats West Fork in walk-off fashion

Image

Week 7 IHSBCA Poll

Image

Funds designated to help homeless in Med City

Image

Historic flooding forces business owner to rebuild

Image

IOWA OPIOID DEATHS DECLINE

Image

Newman Catholic softball cruises, defeats West Bend Mallard in regionals

Image

Chris Nelson PM Weather Forecast

Community Events