Iowa woman gets probation for holding party during shutdown

A west-central Iowa woman has been sentenced to one year of probation for holding a large party in May during a government-order ban on gatherings of 10 or more people.

Posted: Jul 10, 2020 10:33 AM

RIPPEY, Iowa (AP) — A west-central Iowa woman has been sentenced to one year of probation for holding a large party in May during a government-order ban on gatherings of 10 or more people.

Television station WOI reported Friday that 38-year-old Charity Snavely was also sentenced earlier this month to 10 days in jail, but that sentence was suspended.

Snavely pleaded guilty to a public health violation stemming from a May 23 party at her Rippey home in which police said she served 13 minors alcohol.

At the time, Gov. Kim Reynolds had ordered a ban on such gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

