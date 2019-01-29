Iowa woman gets 10 years for letting baby son starve to death

KEOSAUQUA, Iowa (AP) — A southeast Iowa woman has been given 10 years in prison for letting her 2-month-old son starve to death.

Van Buren County District Court records say 25-year-old Angel Poole, of Birmingham, was sentenced Friday. She'd pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in serious injury. Prosecutors had lowered the charge in exchange.

Authorities say medics were sent to Poole's Birmingham apartment on July 7, 2016, after she called 911 to report her son, Judah Wessels, was having trouble breathing. The baby was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later.

Authorities say he weighed a little over 5 pounds (2.3 kilograms) at death. An autopsy showed he died of starvation and dehydration.