KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman has died after an explosion at a gender reveal party created debris that hit her.
The Marion County Sheriff's office says the explosion happened at a home in central Iowa around 4 p.m. Saturday during a party to announce the gender of a baby a couple is expecting.
Deputies arrived at the home in Knoxville to find a 56-year-old woman dead. Knoxville is about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) southeast of Des Moines.
Investigators determined that an explosion during the gender reveal announcement caused the woman's death.
No other details about the explosion were available. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.
Related Content
- Iowa woman dies after explosion at gender reveal party
- Propane explosion in northwest Iowa
- Autopsy reveals Lakota woman died of 'sharp force injuries'
- Iowa DOT reveals Highway 122 project
- Iowa man loses hand in fireworks explosion
- Study finds lack of gender balance in Iowa counties
- DNC nixes Iowa Democratic Party's virtual caucus
- Autopsy revealed 36 rib fractures on 4-month-old NE Iowa infant who died
- Man dies at hospital after explosion at home in eastern Iowa
- Iowa man dies after house fire; woman and son rescued