Iowa woman convicted of killing husband

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 2:46 PM

ALBIA, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted a south-central Iowa woman of killing her husband, whose body was found in their burned home last year.

Monroe County District Court records say the jury handed up the arson and first-degree murder verdicts Wednesday morning at a courtroom in Albia. The 47-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 15 to life in prison without possibility of parole.

The badly burned body of 50-year-old Tim Pasa was found in a bed on May 5, 2018, and investigators determined the fire at the Centerville home was started intentionally. The Daily Iowegian reports that an autopsy determined his death was related to an injection of an anesthetic, propofol.

Barbara Pasa was a nurse in the surgery department at MercyOne Centerville Medical Center at the time of Tim Pasa's death.

Investigators say Barbara Pasa had bought a $200,000 life insurance policy on her husband. They also say he'd told family members he believed his wife was poisoning him.

