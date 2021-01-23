Iowa woman arrested for embezzling over $150,000 is sentenced

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from the Webster City Chamber of Commerce results in probation for a Hamilton County woman.

Leah Rae Mulholland, 40 of Webster City, pleaded guilty to 1st degree theft and has now been sentenced for five years of supervised probation.

Authorities say that while she worked as a financial and administrative assistant for the Chamber, Mulholland wrote 247 unauthorized checks worth $149,141.80 and also made over $1,500 in unauthorized purchases with the Chamber’s debit card. Those thefts took place between October 2013 and June 2018.