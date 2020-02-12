Clear
Iowa woman accused of racist attacks ruled incompetent for trial

A judge has ruled incompetent for trial a woman accused of hate crimes in the Des Moines area, including intentionally running over a girl she thought was Mexican.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 11:07 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Nicole Poole is charged with assault in violation of individual rights for an incident at a convenience store and with attempted murder. Police have said she intentionally ran over two children with her sport utility vehicle.

Both children survived.

The judge ruled Tuesday after hearing evidence and arguments on the matter that Poole is suffering from a mental disorder. She ordered state treatment for Poole so she can be restored to competency.

