Iowa woman accused of faking transplant imprisoned for theft

Prosecutors say she got nearly $58,000 in aid from a Waterloo couple after telling them she had a kidney transplant, tumors and other medical problems.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 10:00 AM

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A woman accused of faking a kidney transplant has been imprisoned for an unrelated theft in eastern Iowa.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 46-year-old Shawn Marie Tomkins, also known as Shawn Marie Eastman Adams, was sentenced to five years. She must also pay restitution.

Prosecutors say she took people to a farm in rural Dike in December 2017, selling them items that she falsely said were hers.

She's also awaiting trial in Black Hawk County on theft and other charges. Prosecutors say she got nearly $58,000 in aid from a Waterloo couple after telling them she had a kidney transplant, tumors and other medical problems. Prosecutors say she accused one of one of them of sexually abusing her son when the couple discovered her scam.

