Iowa woman accused in racist attack is charged in 2nd incident

An Iowa woman who told police she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old girl because she believed the girl was Mexican has been charged with a hate crime for a second incident.

Nicole Franklin was charged Sunday with assault in violation of individual rights.

She is also known as Nicole Poole.

Franklin was charged with attempted murder following the Dec. 9 attack in the Des Moines suburb of Clive.

West Des Moines police say Franklin also went to a convenience store where she threw items at a clerk and directed racial epithets at him and customers. Her attorney hasn't returned a call Monday.