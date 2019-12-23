An Iowa woman who told police she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old girl because she believed the girl was Mexican has been charged with a hate crime for a second incident.
Nicole Franklin was charged Sunday with assault in violation of individual rights.
She is also known as Nicole Poole.
Franklin was charged with attempted murder following the Dec. 9 attack in the Des Moines suburb of Clive.
West Des Moines police say Franklin also went to a convenience store where she threw items at a clerk and directed racial epithets at him and customers. Her attorney hasn't returned a call Monday.
Related Content
- Iowa woman accused in racist attack is charged in 2nd incident
- 2nd person charged with robbery after weekend incident in Rochester
- Iowa council fires police chief accused of racist, sexist emails
- Iowa woman stopped twice, 2nd time for going 142 mph
- 2nd woman accuses Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching
- UPDATE: 2nd person arrested in connection to December incident
- Iowa woman accused of trying to run down another woman
- 2nd person arrested in connection to brutal GameStop attack
- Racist chants rain down on Iowa high school basketball team
- Woman accused of attacking man with a knife