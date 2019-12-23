Clear
BREAKING NEWS Boy, 12, has died after vehicle vs. buggy crash in SE Minnesota Full Story

Iowa woman accused in racist attack is charged in 2nd incident

An Iowa woman who told police she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old girl because she believed the girl was Mexican has been charged with a hate crime for a second incident.

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 10:14 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

An Iowa woman who told police she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old girl because she believed the girl was Mexican has been charged with a hate crime for a second incident.

Nicole Franklin was charged Sunday with assault in violation of individual rights.

She is also known as Nicole Poole.

Franklin was charged with attempted murder following the Dec. 9 attack in the Des Moines suburb of Clive.

West Des Moines police say Franklin also went to a convenience store where she threw items at a clerk and directed racial epithets at him and customers. Her attorney hasn't returned a call Monday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
A Brown Christmas is on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Speed limit changing for part of highway 14

Image

Rochester Church to host "Blue Christmas" service

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Cheaper gas prices expected for holiday

Image

Hanukkah celebration in Rochester

Image

Weather Sean 12/22

Image

Learning how to cope with grief during the holidays

Image

Survey provides new approach to homelessness

Image

Rochester mom hopes to erase school lunch debt

Image

All in the family; Albert Lea's Cole Glazier is making his own path

Community Events