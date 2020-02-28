Clear

Iowa wins 36th straight home game behind Meyer's big game on Senior Night

Makenzie Meyer and Monica Czinano scored 24 points apiece and No. 18 Iowa turned back Minnesota 90-82 to run its home-court winning streak to 36.

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 7:39 AM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Makenzie Meyer and Monica Czinano scored 24 points apiece and No. 18 Iowa turned back Minnesota 90-82 to run its home-court winning streak to 36.

Czinano, who leads the nation in shoot at 70.2%, went 12 of 16 from the field. Meyer was 9-of-12 shooting, draining six 3-pointers, as Iowa shot 60%.

Gadiva Hubbard scored 20 points for the Golden Gophers), who have lost five straight. Meyer had three 3-pointers and Iowa closed the first quarter with a 10-0 run for a 25-15 lead.

Minnesota had the first eight of the second quarter and kept the pressure on.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 3°
Waiting for the weekend warm-up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

$2 million approved for projects

Image

Schools are prepared for Coronavirus

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/27

Image

Section basketball highlights from Thursday

Image

Looking ahead to the next hunt

Image

Helping with the census

Image

Kmart lot controversy continues

Image

Visiting Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo's newest Cougar

Image

GMLOS falls in Consolation Semifinals

Community Events