Iowa wins 36th straight home game behind Meyer's big game on Senior Night

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Makenzie Meyer and Monica Czinano scored 24 points apiece and No. 18 Iowa turned back Minnesota 90-82 to run its home-court winning streak to 36.

Czinano, who leads the nation in shoot at 70.2%, went 12 of 16 from the field. Meyer was 9-of-12 shooting, draining six 3-pointers, as Iowa shot 60%.

Gadiva Hubbard scored 20 points for the Golden Gophers), who have lost five straight. Meyer had three 3-pointers and Iowa closed the first quarter with a 10-0 run for a 25-15 lead.

Minnesota had the first eight of the second quarter and kept the pressure on.