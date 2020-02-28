IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Makenzie Meyer and Monica Czinano scored 24 points apiece and No. 18 Iowa turned back Minnesota 90-82 to run its home-court winning streak to 36.
Czinano, who leads the nation in shoot at 70.2%, went 12 of 16 from the field. Meyer was 9-of-12 shooting, draining six 3-pointers, as Iowa shot 60%.
Gadiva Hubbard scored 20 points for the Golden Gophers), who have lost five straight. Meyer had three 3-pointers and Iowa closed the first quarter with a 10-0 run for a 25-15 lead.
Minnesota had the first eight of the second quarter and kept the pressure on.
Related Content
- Iowa wins 36th straight home game behind Meyer's big game on Senior Night
- Big game, big impact?
- Meyer helps Iowa beat Iowa St. 75-69 for 4th straight win over Cyclones
- Big Game Quiz: Kansas City & San Francisco Big Game History
- Ohio State suspends Urban Meyer for three games
- QUIZ: Big Game Decade Trivia
- Hawkeyes, Meyer aiming for Big 10 championship
- Forest City woman wins KIMT's Big Game Ticket Giveaway
- Iowa State holds off Iowa 84-78 for 6th straight win
- Mason City man wins $100,000 on Iowa lottery game
Scroll for more content...