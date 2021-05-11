Iowa will end participation in federal unemployment benefit program: 'It’s time for everyone who can to get back to work'

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Reynolds announced Tuesday that the state will end its participation in the federal unemployment benefits program.

Reynolds said a strong labor market and the recovering economy are the reason she has chosen to end the participation. It means people will no longer receive their weekly $300 supplement after June 12.

“Federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs initially provided displaced Iowans with crucial assistance when the pandemic began,” said Gov. Reynolds. “But now that our businesses and schools have reopened, these payments are discouraging people from returning to work. Our unemployment rate is at 3.7 percent, vaccines are available to anyone who wants one, and we have more jobs available than unemployed people.”

Iowa will continue to provide regular state unemployment insurance benefits to those eligible under the applicable state code.

“Regular unemployment benefits will remain available, as they did before the pandemic, but it’s time for everyone who can to get back to work,” Gov. Reynolds said. “This country needs to look to the future, and Iowa intends to lead the way.”

The week of June 12 will be the last week that the following pandemic-relation benefits will be available: