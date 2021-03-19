Iowa vs. Grand Canyon, Drake vs. Southern Cal in NCAA tournament Saturday

No. 15 seed Grand Canyon (17-6) vs. No. 2 seed Iowa (21-8)

NCAA Tournament First Round, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Saturday, 5:25 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon is ready to square off against Iowa in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Grand Canyon got past New Mexico State by 18 in its last outing, while Iowa fell to Illinois in its most recent game, 82-71.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Iowa's Luka Garza has averaged 23.7 points and 8.8 rebounds while Joe Wieskamp has put up 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Antelopes, Asbjorn Midtgaard has averaged 14 points and 9.9 rebounds while Jovan Blacksher Jr. has put up 11.9 points and 5.3 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Garza has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Iowa field goals over the last three games. The senior big man has accounted for 27 field goals and seven assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Grand Canyon is a perfect 13-0 when it scores at least 71 points. The Antelopes are 4-6 when scoring any fewer than 71.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hawkeyes have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Antelopes. Iowa has 54 assists on 80 field goals (67.5 percent) across its past three outings while Grand Canyon has assists on 37 of 81 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.5 percent of its possessions, which is the lowest rate in the country. The Grand Canyon defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 259th among Division I teams).

No. 11 seed Drake (26-4) vs. No. 6 seed Southern California (22-7)

NCAA Tournament First Round, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Drake and Southern California are set to collide in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Drake won 53-52 against Wichita State on Thursday, while Southern California is coming off of a 72-70 loss to Colorado last week.

SENIOR STUDS: Drake's Shanquan Hemphill, Roman Penn and Tremell Murphy have collectively accounted for 37 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.EFFICIENT EVAN: Across 29 appearances this year, Southern California's Evan Mobley has shot 58.4 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern California is 0-5 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 22-2 when it scores at least 63.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Trojans are 20-0 when at least three of their players score 10 or more points and 2-7 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Bulldogs are 24-0 when they score at least 68 points and 2-4 on the year when falling short of 68.

DID YOU KNOW: The Drake offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 18th-lowest rate in the nation. The Southern California defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 267th among Division I teams).