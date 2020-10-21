Iowa voters have already returned more absentee ballots than 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa – With less than two weeks until Election Day, over 600,000 Iowans have already cast their ballot.

According to the website of the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office, voters have returned 608,326 absentee ballots as of October 21. That’s out of 842,459 that have been requested. A total of 576,599 absentee ballots were requested by Iowa voters for the 2018 general election.

In the KIMT North Iowa viewing area, the numbers are:

Cerro Gordo County – 10,964 ballots requested, 8,409 returned.

Floyd County – 3,784 requested, 2,808 returned.

Hancock County – 2,284 requested, 1,702 returned.

Howard County – 2,005 requested, 1,423 returned.

Mitchell County – 2,526 requested, 1,882 returned.

Winnebago County – 2,344 requested, 1,743 returned.

Worth County – 1,516 requested, 1,123 returned.

The Secretary of State’s Office says there are still 13,084 absentee ballots that have been requested which are in the process of being mailed out. In the 2018 general election, there were

To see the absentee ballot statistics for the whole state of Iowa, updated daily, click here.