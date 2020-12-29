Iowa virus vaccinations offer hope to nursing home residents

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Crews have started vaccinating people in Iowa's nursing homes, bringing hope that families will soon be able to visit the isolated residents, although it could take weeks to complete the vaccination drive.

The government has contracts with three pharmacy companies to vaccinate nursing home residents and staff.

They began Monday. Iowa Health Care Association CEO Brent Willett says Iowa has about 31,000 residents and 37,000 staff members in 445 nursing homes and 258 assisted living facilities.

He says vaccinations are the most significant development for nursing facility residents who have been largely isolated from their families during the pandemic.