Iowa virus cases rise amid calls for masks, bar closures

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa continued to see significant transmission of the coronavirus with the state reporting more than 600 new cases and a federal report pegging Iowa with the nation’s highest rate of virus spread in the country.

“Mask mandates across the state must be in place to decrease transmission,” the federal report says.

It also says bars “must be closed” and indoor dining “must be restricted to 50% of normal capacity in yellow zone and 25% of normal capacity in red zone counties and metro areas."

In the report, the task force points to universities as a major factor contributing to the virus’ spread.

“University towns need a comprehensive plan that scales immediately for testing all returning students with routine surveillance testing to immediately identify new cases and outbreaks and isolate and quarantine,” the report says.

The three counties with the highest numbers of cases also have large student populations: Story County, home to Iowa State, and Johnson County, home to University of Iowa, as well as Polk County, which contains Iowa's largest metro area, Des Moines

The report comes less than two weeks before Iowa State University will welcome crowds to its stadium for its season opener football game. Though social distancing will be observed, a letter from the school’s athletic director estimated “there will be approximately 25,000 fans at the first game.”

As of Tuesday morning, state health data shows 684 new confirmed virus cases in the past day with the total case count now at 65,397.

Nine more people died for a total of 1,121 deaths.

The state health department reported 40 people admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Since late June hospital admissions have been climbing as have the number of those remaining hospitalized and those in intensive care.

