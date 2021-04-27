Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Iowa vaccine resistance persists, 80 counties decline doses

Iowa health officials say 80 of the state’s 99 counties declined some or all of their COVID-19 vaccine doses for next week, showing a dramatic decline in demand for immunizations.

Posted: Apr 27, 2021 11:21 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa health officials say 80 of the state’s 99 counties declined some or all of their COVID-19 vaccine doses for next week, showing a dramatic decline in demand for immunizations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Iowa has fully vaccinated just over 1 million people, which is 32% of the population.

Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman Sarah Ekstrand said Tuesday that the decrease in demand is being seen in several other states and that health officials are working with community leaders to understand the source of the resistance.

Iowa on Tuesday reported 346 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths from the disease.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 569440

Reported Deaths: 7157
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1183701700
Ramsey49134859
Dakota43828426
Anoka39729422
Washington25629275
Stearns21504219
St. Louis17163298
Scott16533120
Wright15268131
Olmsted1293197
Sherburne1106380
Carver1011445
Clay795690
Rice7808103
Blue Earth716340
Kandiyohi639281
Crow Wing633986
Chisago566250
Otter Tail555273
Benton546397
Goodhue455572
Mower454432
Douglas450473
Winona441749
McLeod405257
Nobles402948
Morrison402259
Isanti394260
Itasca393853
Beltrami378757
Polk372267
Steele371114
Becker366149
Lyon351648
Carlton334852
Freeborn334129
Pine317721
Nicollet313943
Brown298739
Mille Lacs290751
Le Sueur278422
Todd272030
Cass258026
Meeker244438
Waseca233421
Martin220130
Roseau200919
Wabasha20083
Hubbard177641
Dodge17573
Renville174743
Redwood168235
Houston164915
Cottonwood159521
Fillmore15289
Pennington152419
Chippewa148938
Wadena147621
Faribault147519
Kanabec138522
Sibley137810
Aitkin130536
Watonwan12709
Rock124819
Jackson120010
Yellow Medicine112720
Pipestone111426
Pope10536
Murray10409
Swift102218
Marshall86717
Stevens85810
Clearwater81014
Lake79719
Koochiching79413
Wilkin78512
Lac qui Parle74722
Big Stone5844
Lincoln5643
Grant5588
Norman5299
Mahnomen5268
Unassigned50978
Kittson47522
Red Lake3897
Traverse3635
Lake of the Woods3133
Cook1520

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 361180

Reported Deaths: 5867
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56616612
Linn20500332
Scott19398237
Black Hawk15650306
Woodbury15012224
Johnson1424283
Dubuque13238205
Dallas1100697
Pottawattamie10898164
Story1041247
Warren564787
Clinton543892
Cerro Gordo529287
Webster509492
Sioux509173
Marshall478675
Muscatine466398
Des Moines446565
Wapello4260122
Buena Vista423240
Jasper410270
Plymouth399079
Lee369955
Marion357275
Jones294556
Henry288437
Carroll282252
Bremer280860
Crawford262840
Boone260433
Benton252255
Washington250350
Dickinson245243
Mahaska226450
Jackson219742
Kossuth214264
Clay213625
Tama207771
Delaware205839
Winneshiek195433
Page190921
Buchanan189431
Cedar186523
Fayette183941
Hardin182542
Wright181535
Hamilton178849
Harrison177673
Clayton167656
Butler162834
Mills160121
Floyd158042
Cherokee157938
Lyon156241
Madison156219
Poweshiek153433
Allamakee149451
Iowa146924
Hancock144734
Winnebago138531
Cass136354
Grundy135532
Calhoun133613
Jefferson131835
Emmet131140
Shelby129137
Sac128919
Louisa127549
Appanoose127147
Mitchell125541
Union123532
Chickasaw122815
Guthrie119229
Humboldt118426
Franklin114221
Palo Alto111723
Howard103622
Montgomery101837
Unassigned10040
Clarke98624
Keokuk95231
Monroe94628
Ida90134
Adair85132
Pocahontas84721
Monona81930
Davis80324
Osceola77416
Greene77010
Lucas76023
Worth7208
Taylor65412
Fremont6169
Decatur5939
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53724
Wayne52223
Audubon4969
Adams3314
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking storm chances for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather April 27th

Image

Iowa House vaccine passport ban

Image

CDC guidance for summer camps

Image

Pacelli Catholic Schools returns to distance learning

Image

Needs drive to support Project Legacy college students

Image

Art brightens up walls at Olmsted Medical Center testing site

Image

Channel One Food Bank update

Image

Rochester International Airport's master plan ready for final steps

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/26/21)

Image

Dealing with dog bites while delivering mail

Community Events