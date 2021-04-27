Iowa vaccine resistance persists, 80 counties decline doses

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa health officials say 80 of the state’s 99 counties declined some or all of their COVID-19 vaccine doses for next week, showing a dramatic decline in demand for immunizations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Iowa has fully vaccinated just over 1 million people, which is 32% of the population.

Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman Sarah Ekstrand said Tuesday that the decrease in demand is being seen in several other states and that health officials are working with community leaders to understand the source of the resistance.

Iowa on Tuesday reported 346 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths from the disease.