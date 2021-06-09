Iowa vaccinations slow as state slips in national ranking

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Demand for vaccines in Iowa continues is continuing to decline with the state ordering fewer doses each week and sliding downward in its national ranking of fully vaccinated people.

Public health officials say Iowa ordered 2,450 doses for this week with just 16 out of Iowa’s 99 counties ordering doses.

Last week the state ordered more than 5,000 doses and the week before more than 7,800 doses. Federal data shows Iowa has slipped to 21st in the nation with 44.9% of the population fully vaccinated. Two weeks ago Iowa was 17th.