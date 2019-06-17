Clear

Iowa unveils social media, ad campaign to attract workers

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds - AP image

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says a new social media and advertising campaign is designed to draw attention to Iowa's quality of life in hopes of attracting new workers.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 2:37 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says a new social media and advertising campaign is designed to draw attention to Iowa's quality of life in hopes of attracting new workers.

At the announcement Monday of a newly branded "This is Iowa" campaign, Reynolds unveiled a state-produced video that shows New York City residents being shown photos of properties they assumed were nearby, only to learn later they are in several Iowa cities. The video records their shock at hearing the prices for such large and luxurious apartments and houses.

Iowa has a chronic worker shortage and attracting more people to the state is one of Reynolds' priorities.

Reynolds held her announcement at a downtown Des Moines restaurant owned by Alexander Hall, who sold several New York restaurants four years ago and moved to his wife's native Iowa. He's now planning his fourth dining location.

Reynolds says Hall's experience demonstrates that when people spend a year or two in Iowa, they stay.

The campaign is funded as part of the Iowa Economic Development Authority's $5 million marketing budget.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking several rounds of rain this work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Trotter apologizes at sentencing for attempted murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Funnel clouds possible today, more rain this week

Image

Dr Oz: Dealing with anxiety

Image

My Money Community Spotlight Series: Hiawatha Homes

Image

Tracking AM Fog and PM Rain

Image

Some hit the links for Father's Day

Image

Rochester family raises money for service dog

Image

School upgrades to begin in Forest City

Image

Cleaning up after flooding

Image

Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester hosts Father's Day game

Community Events