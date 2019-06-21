Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Authorities: Rochester drug dealer now facing murder charge after heroin overdose Full Story

Iowa union criticizes state over mental health facility attacks

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees says assaults over the past two weeks at the Independence Mental Health Institute include a nurse punched in the nose and three residential treatment workers who suffered head or neck injuries.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 9:33 AM

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — A state workers union is criticizing what it says is the state's lack of response to attacks on at least four employees at the state psychiatric care facility in eastern Iowa.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees says assaults over the past two weeks at the Independence Mental Health Institute include a nurse punched in the nose and three residential treatment workers who suffered head or neck injuries.

Union President Danny Homan said in a Wednesday news release that "a safety crisis taking place for the employees, and the state of Iowa is showing no urgency to address it."

Iowa Human Services Department Matt Highland says workplace injuries at the institute are down from last year and says treatment provided to aggressive patients is often reviewed to help reduce violent incidents.

It's the same facility from which nurse Tina Suckow was fired days after her federally entitled medical leave expired. Her request for time off without pay was denied. A patient beat Suckow with his fists last October.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking our severe weather threat for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Diversity in Rochester Police Force

Image

Tracking an Active Weekend

Image

Haliburton to play for USA

Image

Mason City vs. Des Moines North

Image

Riceville vs. North Butler

Image

Central Springs vs. Saint Ansgar

Image

Fight at youth baseball game in Colorado

Image

Vikings announce training camp schedule

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Learning about rezoning

Community Events