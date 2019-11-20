Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Iowa unemployment rate up slightly to 2.6%

Iowa’s unemployment rate rose slightly in October to 2.6% but remains among the lowest in the nation.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 10:26 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate rose slightly in October to 2.6% but remains among the lowest in the nation.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Tuesday that the rate climbed from 2.5% in September. The unemployment rate also was higher than a year ago, when the October 2018 figure was 2.4%.

Iowa’s unemployment rate is tied for the fourth lowest in the nation, behind Vermont, North Dakota and Utah.

The U.S. unemployment rate for October was 3.6%.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 26°
More rain arrives tonight and into Thursday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kids in Construction

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Dodge County downs Tartan

Image

RCTC falls to DCTC

Image

The future of transportation

Image

Remembering Alex Kuhn

Image

The Newly-Dead game

Image

NIACC men's basketball continues torrid stretch to start season

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/19

Image

Mayo Ambulance headed for Haiti

Community Events