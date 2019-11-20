Iowa unemployment rate up slightly to 2.6%

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate rose slightly in October to 2.6% but remains among the lowest in the nation.
Iowa Workforce Development reported Tuesday that the rate climbed from 2.5% in September. The unemployment rate also was higher than a year ago, when the October 2018 figure was 2.4%.
Iowa’s unemployment rate is tied for the fourth lowest in the nation, behind Vermont, North Dakota and Utah.
The U.S. unemployment rate for October was 3.6%.
