DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's unemployment rate remained at 2.4% in April for the 10th month in a row.
Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday the jobless rate held steady, where it has been since July 2018.
Iowa has the nation's third-lowest rate, behind only Vermont and North Dakota, and tied with New Hampshire.
The number of Iowa residents with jobs in April increased by 4,600 to 1.67 million. The number of unemployed residents dropped to 40,400.
Iowa's figure compares to a national unemployment rate of 3.6% in April.
Related Content
- Iowa unemployment rate stuck at 2.4% for 3rd lowest in US
- Iowa now holds nation's lowest unemployment rate at 2.4%
- Iowa unemployment rate drops to 3 percent, lowest since 2001
- Iowa ties with Hawaii for nation's lowest unemployment rate
- Iowa unemployment drops to 2.8 percent, 5th lowest in US
- Unemployment rates down nationwide
- Iowa unemployment rate down to 2.5 percent, 2nd lowest in US
- Iowa's unemployment rate steady at 2.9 percent
- North Iowa man accused of illegally receiving unemployment benefits
- Iowa officials say person stuck in grain bin died
Scroll for more content...