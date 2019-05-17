Clear

Iowa unemployment rate stuck at 2.4% for 3rd lowest in US

Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday the jobless rate held steady, where it has been since July 2018.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 1:44 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's unemployment rate remained at 2.4% in April for the 10th month in a row.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday the jobless rate held steady, where it has been since July 2018.

Iowa has the nation's third-lowest rate, behind only Vermont and North Dakota, and tied with New Hampshire.

The number of Iowa residents with jobs in April increased by 4,600 to 1.67 million. The number of unemployed residents dropped to 40,400.

Iowa's figure compares to a national unemployment rate of 3.6% in April.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester tree ordinance

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Risks

Image

Thursday 10 PM State Track highlights

Image

Thursday 6 PM State Track highlights

Image

28 room expansion now complete at Ronald McDonald House

Image

Innovationology

Image

Lawsuit over water quality

Image

Zumbro River bridge construction getting underway

Image

Iowa Joins Lawsuit Against Big Pharma

Image

Teacher Team Awarded Grant

Community Events