Iowa unemployment rate stuck at 2.4%, 3rd lowest in US

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's unemployment rate remained stuck at 2.4% in May, just where it's been for nearly a year.
Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday that the rate hasn't budged since July 2018. Iowa's rate is tied with New Hampshire for the third lowest in the U.S., behind Vermont and North Dakota.
The total number of Iowa residents with jobs in May rose by 3,200 from April. The number of unemployed residents also edged up by 400 people.
Iowa's rate compares to a national unemployment rate of 3.6% in May.
