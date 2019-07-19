Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Iowa unemployment rate remains among lowest in US at 2.4%

The rate released Friday by the Workforce Development agency ranked third in the nation, behind only Vermont and North Dakota.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 10:26 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's unemployment rate remained 2.4% in June, making it among the lowest in the nation.

The rate released Friday by the Workforce Development agency ranked third in the nation, behind only Vermont and North Dakota.

Iowa's unemployment rate has been stuck at 2.4% for nearly a year.

Both the number of people working and those who are unemployed increased slightly in June from May figures.

Iowa's rate compares to a national unemployment rate of 3.7%.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 99°
Albert Lea
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 100°
Charles City
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 105°
Rochester
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Another round of dangerous heat and potentially dangerous storms for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police see uptick in thefts during fair week

Image

Tracking the Heat & Humidity

Image

Urban farm offers alpaca yoga

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The hottest air of the year moves in today

Image

RCTC hires Bonde as women's coach

Image

IGHSAU state softball pairings

Image

21st Century Approach to Softball

Image

Save the track efforts continue

Image

Beating the heat at the North Iowa Fair

Image

Kemps releases new ice cream flavors to help beat the heat

Community Events