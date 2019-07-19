Iowa unemployment rate remains among lowest in US at 2.4%

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's unemployment rate remained 2.4% in June, making it among the lowest in the nation.
The rate released Friday by the Workforce Development agency ranked third in the nation, behind only Vermont and North Dakota.
Iowa's unemployment rate has been stuck at 2.4% for nearly a year.
Both the number of people working and those who are unemployed increased slightly in June from May figures.
Iowa's rate compares to a national unemployment rate of 3.7%.
