Iowa unemployment numbers continue to soar with food service industry suffering

Unemployment claims in Iowa continue to soar.
In data released Thursday, Iowa Workforce Development said 58,543 Iowans filed for unemployment between March 22-28.
The report also released the following breakdown of industries impacted due to the coronavirus.
Accommodation and Food Services - 12,519
Health Care and Social Assistance - 7,490
Manufacturing - 7,168
Retail Trade - 5,888
Other Services - 3,780
"Iowa Workforce Development continues to successfully process unemployment insurance claims in a timely fashion. IWD is not authorized to release these payments and it may be several weeks before these payments are made. Iowa Workforce Development encourages the public to visit www.IowaWorkorceDevelopment.gov to file for their initial and weekly unemployment insurance claim and for the most updated information on the CARES act benefits and payments. Considerable information regarding unemployment insurance eligibility and the latest updates are available."
