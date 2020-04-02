Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa unemployment numbers continue to soar with food service industry suffering

In data released Thursday, Iowa Workforce Development said 58,543 Iowans filed for unemployment between March 22-28.

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 9:16 AM
Updated: Apr 2, 2020 9:48 AM

Unemployment claims in Iowa continue to soar.

In data released Thursday, Iowa Workforce Development said 58,543 Iowans filed for unemployment between March 22-28.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info

The report also released the following breakdown of industries impacted due to the coronavirus.

  • Accommodation and Food Services - 12,519

  • Health Care and Social Assistance - 7,490

  • Manufacturing - 7,168

  • Retail Trade - 5,888

  • Other Services - 3,780

"Iowa Workforce Development continues to successfully process unemployment insurance claims in a timely fashion.  IWD is not authorized to release these payments and it may be several weeks before these payments are made. Iowa Workforce Development encourages the public to visit www.IowaWorkorceDevelopment.gov to file for their initial and weekly unemployment insurance claim and for the most updated information on the CARES act benefits and payments.   Considerable information regarding unemployment insurance eligibility and the latest updates are available."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Scattered showers on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Organizations host webinar about available resources

Image

Training your dog with virtual classes

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: When will rain become a mix?

Image

Remembering the journey, not the destination

Image

How germs work, and viruses spread

Image

Dr. McDonough Talks Vitamin D

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/1

Image

Farmers hurt by coronavirus

Image

Dr. McDonough on protective masks

Community Events