Iowa transportation director resigns at governor's request

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds - AP image

The director of the Iowa Department of Transportation is leaving his job next month after Gov. Kim Reynolds asked him to resign.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: By The Associated Press

Mark Lowe is a lawyer who was appointed to the post by Reynolds in May 2017.

The governor's spokesman says she has decided to seek a change in leadership. Lowe became general counsel for the Iowa DOT in 2008 before becoming director of the motor vehicle division and then interim director.

His resignation letter released Friday makes no mention of why he was asked to leave. His resignation is effective Jan. 10.

