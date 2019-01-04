Iowa traffic deaths down slightly in 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa – The State Patrol says 319 people died on Iowa roads in 2018.

Polk County had the highest death toll with 27, followed by Scott County with 13, Linn County with 12, Pottawatamie County with 11, and Black Hawk and Webster counties with 10 traffic fatalities each.

In North Iowa, there were 5 road deaths in Cerro Gordo and Floyd counties, two each in Hancock, Mitchell, and Worth counties, and one fatality in Winnebago County.

Only 17 out of Iowa’s 99 counties did not have a traffic death in 2018.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says there were 329 road fatalities in 2017.