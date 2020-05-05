New deaths: - 19 - State's highest one-day death toll (Linn 6, Tama 3, Black Hawk 3, Dallas 2, Polk 2, Allamakee 1, Jasper 1, Woodbury 1).
Total deaths: - 207
New cases: - 408
Total cases: - 10,111
Total tested: - 60,569
Total recovered: 3,572
Patients in ICU: 152
Patients on ventilators: 92
Restrictions in place in Minnesota, Iowa | Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info
Related Content
- Iowa tops 10,000 positive coronavirus cases as state announces highest 1-day death toll
- Iowa announces 1-day high with 648 new coronavirus cases
- Iowa with largest 1-day jump in coronavirus cases, deaths
- Minnesota announces 19 new deaths in state's biggest 1-day jump
- Iowa coronavirus update: Health officials announce biggest 1-day jump with 389 new cases
- Minnesota coronavirus update: Death toll tops 400
- Minnesota coronavirus death toll tops 300
- Iowa reports biggest 1-day jump of coronavrius cases
Scroll for more content...