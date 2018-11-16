Iowa topples No. 13 Oregon in Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK (AP) — Unranked teams made a statement at the 2K Classic.

Jordan Bohannon scored 16 points to lead Iowa to a 77-69 upset of No. 13 Oregon in the second semifinal of the 2K Classic on Thursday night.

Luka Garza added 12, and Ryan Kriener finished with 11.

The Hawkeyes (3-0) will play UConn in the championship game Friday, while Oregon (2-1) will meet No. 15 Syracuse in the consolation game. Connecticut upset Syracuse, 83-76, in the first game.

The Huskies passed the first major test of the Dan Hurley era with the win against their former Big East rival.

"They had a look the last couple days that they couldn't get here and play. They went out and performed at such a high level," Hurley said.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was watching the first game of the doubleheader at Madison Square Garden.

"I was impressed with how hard (UConn) played," he said. "I thought they shared the ball and I thought they really competed defensively."

He could have said the same about his team, as the Hawkeyes held the Ducks to 37.1 percent shooting from the field (23-62) and 33.3 percent shooting from 3 (6-18).

"It was a disappointing effort," Oregon coach Dana Altman said. "Our ball movement was not good. Our transition, we looked over the top a few times and didn't finish, and really kind of quit running after that. Our ball movement was bad. We didn't penetrated took to make shots for our teammates. And when you're playing poorly like that offensively, you have to do something defensively and we were bad there."

Oregon only forced eight turnovers while committing 14. Moreover, Iowa made 35.2 percent of its shots from the field (19-54), 35.7 percent from 3 (10-28) and knocked down 29-33 from the foul line.

"I know I'm disappointed in what I saw," Altman said. "We just didn't do a good job. We didn't compete, and I know they're disappointed in that."

Iowa led throughout. The Hawkeyes jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first 2:36, and enjoyed a 39-28 advantage at halftime. The lead grew to 13, 52-39, on Kriener's dunk with 12:19 left in the second half.

Oregon closed with seven, 76-69, in the final 23.6 seconds, but that was as close as the Ducks would come.

"We saw a little frustration going on," Bohannon said about the Ducks. "So we knew right there that we had them."

Ehab Amin led all players with 25 points. Bol Bol chipped in with 14, and Victor Bailey Jr. had 12.