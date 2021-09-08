Iowa to use $100 million in COVID relief to build new homes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced that $100 million of the nearly $1.5 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds allocated to the state will go to build new homes.

Reynolds announced the plan Wednesday during a stop in Cedar Rapids. She says the federal funds plus $230 million in tax credits allocated by the Iowa Legislature over five years will help developers build 36,450 new housing units to help address a growing shortage of housing in Iowa.

The $100 million will go to several existing programs, including $10 million for the Homes for Iowa. The vast majority — $65 million — will fund housing tax credit programs to help cover the increased costs of building materials.

“For Iowa to continue to thrive, we must eliminate barriers to those trying to enter the workforce,” says Governor Reynolds. “With today’s investment, Iowa has designated a total of $330 million over the next five years for overcoming Iowa’s housing shortage. This transformative investment promises to build approximately 36,000 new housing units statewide, with an average contribution per unit of more than $9,000. This represents a much-needed down payment on Iowa’s long-term prosperity.”