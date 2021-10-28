Iowa to require exemptions to any business COVID-19 vaccine mandates

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature has passed a bill that requires businesses to allow employees to seek medical and religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

It also guarantees that employees who are denied exemptions and are fired due to their decision not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for unemployment benefits. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who opposes mask and vaccine requirements, called for legislative action on vaccine mandates and indicated she would sign the bill.

Republicans insisted the bill will help workers keep their jobs but Democrats complained it has no enforcement or penalties for companies that fire workers anyway. They supported it because it does guarantee workers unemployment.

Gov. Reynolds releases statement on legislation passed today related to Covid-19 vaccine mandates:

“As I’ve stated publicly numerous times, I believe the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19 and we’ve provided Iowans with the information they need to determine what’s best for themselves and their families, but no Iowan should be forced to lose their job or livelihood over the COVID-19 vaccine. Today the legislature passed a bipartisan bill that prohibits employers from denying employees’ religious and medical exemptions related to this vaccine."

“This is a major step forward in protecting Iowans’ freedoms and their abilities to make healthcare decisions based on what’s best for themselves and their families. This legislation also gives employees the assurance that they will still receive unemployment benefits despite being fired for standing up for their beliefs."

“Not only do I plan to sign this legislation, but I am committed to doing even more. When the Biden Administration issues the OSHA vaccine mandate in the coming days, we will take immediate legal action.”