Iowa to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to more people starting Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa – The number of Iowans eligible for a coronavirus vaccination is scheduled to expand on Monday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) says that’s when providers can begin offering shots to anyone younger than 65 with a medical condition that poses an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Such conditions include:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)

Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

For more information on other illnesses and their increased risk due to the coronavirus, click here.

IDPH says several Iowa counties have reported they are nearing completion for vaccinating previous priority population groups but others will remain focused on previous priority populations until they are closer to completion. IDPH says the supply of vaccine remains limited and is asking Iowans to be patient as vaccine production increases. President Joe Biden has announced there should be enough vaccine for anyone over the age of 16 by the end of May.