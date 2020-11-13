Iowa to include more information on COVID dashboard, extra testing kits

MASON CITY, Iowa - For the sixth consecutive day, more than 4,000 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus. On Thursday, Governor Kim Reynolds gave an update regarding the state's efforts to tackle the spread.

The Governor announced that the state's COVID-19 dashboard will now include more detailed information about hospitalizations, particularly the age demographics of those hospitalized, as well as a breakdown of daily hospitalizations by age, dating back to July 23 of this year.

"These new categories will offer more specific information, not only about hospitalizations, but new cases as well. The age group change will be applied across all data on the site where age is reported."

Additionally, the Governor announced that the state will buy more testing kits to add to the Test Iowa program, which will cost around $3.4 million.

"Because our contract with NOMI Health extends through April 2021, we have amended it to purchase 360,000 additional sample testing kits for the Test Iowa program."

The state has about 140,000 test kits remaining, which Reynolds anticipates to last until about December 11. The state has already spent around $26 million for the initial 540,000 tests.

This comes as Iowa is now ranked 4th in new virus cases according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force.