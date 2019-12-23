Iowa to honor Hayden Fry at Holiday Bowl with black helmets

SAN DIEGO, California – The Iowa Hawkeyes football team will remove the Tigerhawk from their helmets in honor of Hayden Fry when they take on USC at the Holiday Bowl.

This will be the third time both Tigerhawks have been removed from the helmet for a football game. The University of Iowa says the first came the day after six people were killed in an on-campus shooting on November 2, 1991. The second was the 1996 Alamo Bowl, when Diane Mitchell, the mother of Iowa linebacker Mark Mitchell, was killed in a car crash on the way to San Antonio, Texas.

"We have had two big losses in the past month, so we are going to recognize Coach Elliott with a sticker on the back of our helmet that will say "Bump" on it. That was in the works a couple weeks ago,” says Head Coach Kirk Ferentz. “Then with Coach Fry passing last week, (we) talked to the family and I think we're all in agreement that it will be a really nice thing to take the Tigerhawks off of the helmets on both sides. A precedent was set. He did that twice during his time and it was well received by his children. That is our plan right now. Next year we'll do a commemorative patch. I think it's really appropriate the governor requested the flags fly at half-staff this last week. It is a big loss for everybody in the state of Iowa and we'll do all we can to respect that."

Fry was Iowa's head football coach from 1979-98, winning three Big Ten Conference championships and taking the Hawkeyes to 14 bowl games. Fry also introduced the Tigerhawk logo to the athletics department, a logo that has become one of the most recognizable symbols in sports.

He passed away December 17 at the age of 90.