Iowa to get $1.48 billion in federal COVID aid, Minnesota to get $2 billion

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa will get $1.48 billion in aid under the federal government’s plan to help states hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced a state-by-state funding breakdown for President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, an effort to restore jobs lost during the pandemic and replenish the coffers of governments that saw huge declines in tax revenue. The plan will distribute $350 billion to state, local, territorial and tribal governments.

Minnesota state government will get about $200 million more than it was expecting under President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief package. The state learned Monday it will be getting $2.8 billion in federal aid. Governor Tim Walz is expressing hope that new guidelines over how states can spend the aid might help speed up the slow pace of negotiations over the state’s next budget.

The Minnesota legislative session is due to adjourn next Monday. but the governor and leaders of the divided Legislature have yet to agree on budget targets. Senate Republicans, House Democrats and Walz are still trading offers.

The Treasury Department says governments can use the money to cover local public health costs, address the economic impacts of the pandemic and replace lost tax revenue. They can also spend it on premium pay for essential workers and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects.