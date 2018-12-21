Iowa ties with Hawaii for nation's lowest unemployment rate

Clear
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The latest unemployment figures for November show Iowa and Hawaii have the lowest jobless rates in the country at 2.4 percent.

The latest Iowa Workforce Development figures released Friday indicate 1,900 more Iowans entered the workforce during the month bringing the total number of employed Iowans to 1.64 million, the most in state history.

The number of unemployed Iowans decreased by 600 to 40,600 in November.

The last time Iowa had the lowest unemployment rate in the nation was March 2000 when the state tied with South Dakota and Virginia at 2.4 percent.

Gov. Kim Reynolds credits some of her policy initiatives including a registered apprenticeship program with boosting employment.

The U.S. unemployment rate remained at 3.7 percent.

