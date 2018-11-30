Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Iowa teens rescue Canadian after 3 days stranded with car

A Canadian woman was found by snowmobilers after she spent three days stuck with her car on a muddy rural road in southeastern Iowa.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 7:08 AM

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — A Canadian woman was found by snowmobilers after she spent three days stuck with her car on a muddy rural road in southeastern Iowa.

Seventy-two-year-old Terry Harnish, of Hubbards, Nova Scotia, was visiting friends on Thanksgiving when she took a wrong turn onto a dirt road outside Fairfield, which is about 95 miles (150 kilometers) southeast of Des Moines. Her car became mired in mud up to its wheel wells, and she was unable to walk to one of the farmhouses she'd passed.

The Des Moines Register reports that she spent the next three days in her car, surviving on a tea drink and marzipan cake.

Fairfield police Lt. Colin Smith says Harnish ended up on a dirt road that isn't traveled this time of year.

The heavy snow that fell Sunday proved her salvation because it brought out two teenage snowmobilers whose attention she attracted with her car lights and horn. Their father used a tractor to take Harnish back into Fairfield.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
A calm day before a very wintry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Railroad officer involved in shooting

Image

Latest on Mason City shooting investigation

Image

Students discuss refugee journeys

Image

Snowmobile safety

Image

ALL-USA TOP 25

Image

Southbridge Mall and RCR Project

Image

MC Shooting

Image

GHV WRESTLING QUAD

Image

Speaking about P.O.W. camps in Iowa

Community Events