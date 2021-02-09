Iowa teams up with Microsoft for statewide vaccine scheduling, local health director weighs in

MASON CITY, Iowa - The State of Iowa is making moves to improve vaccine distribution and reaching out to a technological giant for assistance. They're tapping Microsoft to set up an appointment scheduling system for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Iowa Department of Public Health posted the request last week and gave vendors just one day to respond. The state announced on Monday the contract was awarded to Microsoft.

It's still too early to tell how this will impact local public health agencies, like CG Public Health in Cerro Gordo County.

CG Public Health director Brian Hanft says he hasn't heard anyting from the state on how a potential statewide scheduling system would be applied to CG Public Health's operations.

Hanft says the county's scheduling software has been holding up well, the problem is demand for the vaccine is outstripping supply.

"If you have 100 people who want a brand new car and you only have 10 new cars, then 90 people aren't going to get them. We're seeing that times 1,000. So we just need more vaccine," said Hanft.

He also believes it may take a while for the state to rollout a massive sign-up system. He points out it took months for the Test Iowa program to get up and running.