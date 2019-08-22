Clear

Iowa teacher charged with sexually exploiting student

An Iowa high school teacher has been arrested and charged with sexually exploiting a student at his school.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 2:46 PM

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (AP) — A southeastern Iowa high school teacher has been arrested and charged with sexually exploiting a student at his school.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release that 33-year-old Eusebio Jimenez Jr. was charged Thursday with sexual exploitation by a school employee. Jimenez is a Spanish language teacher in the Columbus Community High School. Superintendent Gary Benda says Jimenez has been suspended pending the outcome of his criminal case.

Jimenez was booked into the Louisa County Jail; a person who answered the phone at the jail Thursday afternoon said Jimenez was in the process of being released on $5,000 cash bond. It was not clear whether Jimenez had an attorney.

Investigators say an underage student reported in November that he had been sexually exploited by Jimenez.

