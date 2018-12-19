Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa teacher arrested; suspected of being drunk at school

A test showed she had a blood alcohol level of nearly three times the legal limit for driving.

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 8:16 AM

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have arrested a teacher suspected of being drunk at her school in Dubuque.

Dubuque County court records say 38-year-old Erin Ellerbach, of Asbury, was taken into custody Monday afternoon at Jefferson Middle School. A Dubuque officer sent to the school reported that she had slurred speech, red and watery eyes and smelled of alcohol. A subsequent test showed she had a blood alcohol level of nearly three times the legal limit for driving.

Ellerbach's charged with public intoxication. She didn't immediately respond to a phone message Wednesday from The Associated Press. The court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

The records also say school officials found cans of flavored alcoholic beverages in her office.

School district spokesman Mike Cyze says Ellerbach has resigned her position.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Clouds return with rain chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

CWD Response Efforts

Image

Finding Common Ground Over Water Tower

Image

MPCA Commissioner denies proposed feedlot permit

Image

McGoon's Could Become Landmark

Image

E-cigarettes, vaping declared epidemic

Image

Public hearing on zoning options in Rochester

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores from North Iowa and Southern Minnesota

Image

Changes to Highway 18

Image

Tuesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events