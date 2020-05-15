Iowa tattoo shops allowed to reopen

MASON CITY, Iowa - Life has been on hold for many lately, including for those wanting a new tattoo.

Soon, the wait will be over. Beginning this weekend in Iowa, tattoo shops will be allowed to reopen statewide, though with some restrictions.

Walking inside River City Tattoo Company, and you'll owner Brad Duckert and his staff are preparing for a soft opening on Saturday. Lobby seating has been removed, and a plexi-glass screen has been installed at the front counter to ensure protection between customers and staff. In addition, service will be done via appointment only, a maximum of 5 customers will be allowed inside at one time, and no guests will be allowed to join you. Upon arrival, you will be required to go through a health screening, have your temperature checked, and wear a mask at all times.

Duckert is making sure it's a safe experience for everyone.

"We're doing everything we can, even hospital grade cleaners and wipes. Not just Lysol, but hospital grade stuff."

Now, they're ready to roll up their sleeves and get back to work for the first time since March 20th.

"The staff and I...we've been keeping in close touch. Everybody's ready to get back to work and get back to normal, or what this new normal is going to be."