Iowa task force aims to address child care crisis

MASON CITY, Iowa - Low wages, long admission waiting times, and a worker shortage. These are all issues needing to be addressed in the ongoing child care crisis in Iowa.

Over the last few years, Iowa lost 33% of its child care businesses, and the state is short 350,000 child care slots for children ages 12 and younger. A recent employer survey conducted in Cerro Gordo, Hancock and Worth Counties found that an overwhelming amount of respondents say there is no adequate child care in their community. 91.3% of respondents said there is a child care shortage in their community.

During a presentation with the United Way of North Central Iowa, Charlie Brown Preschool and Child Care executive director Amber Morud shared the current state of child care in the Hawkeye State and what needs to be done to change it. A member of Governor Reynolds' Childcare Task Force, Morud points to the average statewide child care worker wage of $9.35/hour that has partially made it difficult to recruit employees.

"We are working really hard to try to professionalize the career, try to get the state to recognize that these employees need to be paid better for what they do. They are a huge part of getting these kids starting in life, and laying the foundation for them to go off and be successful in school, because it is early childhood education."

She's had to turn potential business away because of capacity limits, a problem she believes needs attention at the state level.

"We get calls daily for mostly infants, but also kids of all other age groups. I have to tell them it's a 6 months to a year wait."

Some of the recommendations the task force are advocating include increasing wages for childcare workers to attract and retain staff, as well as the inclusion of benefits.

Morud encourages residents to voice their concerns to their local legislators.