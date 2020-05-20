Iowa takes major step forward as many venues allowed to re-open soon

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ goal to re-open the state took another big step on Wednesday.

She announced that on Friday, movie theaters, zoos, museums and wedding reception venues can re-open.

Next Thursday, bars will be allowed open for indoor and outdoor seating at 50 percent capacity.

Additionally, she announced that starting June 1, school-sponsored activities can resume, meaning there can be a baseball and softball season for high school athletes. The final decision will come from the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Iowa state parks will also be allowed to open prior to Memorial Day. Cabins and bathrooms will open May 22 while restrictions will be in place.

"This means campgrounds will be open for all campers, including RVs, pop-ups and tent camping. Youth group campsites will remain closed," the Iowa DNR said.

Casinos and amusement parks are still not able to re-open.

"I believe in Iowans," Reynolds said.

Iowa’s testing numbers have climbed from 7,884 in March to nearly 42,000 in April and now more than 60,000 in May.

The state’s highest test day was 4,475 on May 12. Reynolds said the goal is to test 5,000 people in a day.

To read the Governor's official proclamation, click here.