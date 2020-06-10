Iowa restaurants, bars can open to capacity starting Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa – Starting Friday, Iowa will lift its rules that bars, restaurants and theaters can only be open at 50 percent capacity.

Iowa Gov . Reynolds said that those establishments can operate at capacity as long as they adhere to social distancing measures.

Reynolds also said swimming pools and senior centers may open with guidelines.

The governor said she wants to keep the “positive forward momentum” and “we must keep it going.”

You can reach the Governor's official proclamation here.

One in 16 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus and the state has an 11.1 percent positivity rate. That rate was at 5.4 percent during testing on Tuesday.

Total cases: 22,516

New cases: 339

Deaths: 629

New deaths: 7

Hospitalized: 245

Recovering: 13,545

Total tested: 202,612

New tests: 5,274

Covid patients admitted in last 24 hours: 20

Patients in ICU: 73

Patients on ventilators: 49